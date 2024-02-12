Mount Peter announces annual scout appreciation weekend

Mount Peter announced the dates for its annual Scout Weekend: March 9 and 10. All scouts and their immediate family members are invited to hit Mount Peter’s slopes in Warwick for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding at a discounted rate.

“Everyone has a great time on Scout Weekend. We love the energy the scouts bring to Mount Peter,” said Executive Manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. “These impressive young people do so much for our local communities, and we are happy to offer them this fun time to show our appreciation.”

Scouts on every level and their immediate family members will receive discounts on lift tickets and rentals. Single-day lift tickets will cost $55 for scouts and $69 for family members. Ski and snowboard rentals for scouts are $45. Tickets and discounts are available via walk-up only, not online.

Scouts are encouraged to come showing their Scout pride by saying their pledge and proudly displaying their belt loops, sash, vest or neckerchief.

The weekend will also provide scouts with badge-earning potential. A Snow Sports Merit Badge counselor will be on hand to provide sign-offs. Scouts interested in completing their Snow Sports Merit Badge are asked to sign up at Mount Peter’s Facebook page for the event. Special Mount Peter Scout souvenir patches will be available for sale at Pete’s Closet, the mountain’s retail shop.

For any scouts not used to hitting the slopes, Mount Peter’s Snow Basin Learning Center offers free beginner lessons with the purchase of a lift ticket. Scouts interested in completing their Snow Sports Merit Badge can obtain a partial after completion of the free beginner lessons.

For more information, including the schedule for the day, visit Mount Peter’s web page on the event.

All forms and waivers for lessons, rentals, and helmets must be completed online at shop.mtpeter.com (a helmet is not included in the rental package and a separate form for one needs to be filled out).

Mount Peter is at 51 Old Mount Peter Road in Warwick. For more information, call 845-986-4940 or visit mtpeter.com.