Monroe. The Cheese Festival returns Sept. 10 at Crane Park

To say cheese in the Hudson Valley has come a long way since Velveeta was introduced by Emil Frey in 1923 is an understatement.

Today we are blessed with some of the country’s best and most innovative artisanal cheese makers here in the Hudson Valley.

Every year, the Village of Monroe celebrates its cheese history with a long day celebration at Crane Park, in the center of the village. This year we are bringing back a long-awaited tradition on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine.

The day will feature live music, street performances, wine and beer gardens with local cider tastings, cheesecake contest, arts, crafts, a full-fledged kid zone and more.