Midsummer Night’s Dream as midspring ballet

Warwick, NY | May 4, 2022 — Warwick Dance Collective will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Ballet” at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 14, in collaboration with Warwick Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale now at warwickperformingarts.com.

Based on the play by William Shakespeare and with a musical score by Felix Mendelssohn, this two-act ballet brings the classic comedic tale to life for audiences of all ages. A tale of romantic rivalry, quarreling fairies, mistaken identities, and the transforming power of love, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of Shakespeare’s most-loved comedies.

Directed and choreographed by Melissa Padham-Maass, the production also features choreography and additional direction by Lucinda Henry, Tami Small, Pamela Sorensen, and Gwynenn Taylor Jones. The cast includes members of the Warwick Dance Collective, students from the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, and professional guest artists, including Omari Contaste of Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and Charlottesville Ballet and Justin Estelle of Suzanne Farrell Ballet, Alabama Ballet, and First State Ballet Theatre.

Warwick Center for the Performing Arts offers a range of dance classes, from ballet, contemporary and jazz to tap, Irish step, hip-hop and more, as well as a Performing Arts Preschool, a Musical Theater Workshop program and summer intensive courses for all ages. The center also offers a variety of specialty workshops and performance opportunities throughout the year, including audition preparation, Youth America Grand Prix training and competition teams.

In 2021, WCPA expanded into its spacious new home at 28 Church Street, with over 10,000 square feet of space including six studios, student lounges, homework stations and a dedicated costume shop. WCPA is also the home of the Warwick Dance Collective, which performs throughout the year in the Center’s full-length productions, at regional festivals, and in a variety of self-produced local shows.

For more information, visit warwickperformingarts.com.

Contact: Melissa Padham-Maass, 845-986-2466, Melissa@warwickperformingarts.com