Middletown to host veterans tribute and America 250 celebration featuring Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

The City of Middletown will host a special community celebration on Friday, July 3, at John F. Degnan Square, honoring local veterans and commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The evening will feature music by Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Jimmy Sturr is an 18-time Grammy Award winner. The program will also include a color guard presentation in tribute to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Community members are invited to attend this patriotic evening of music and recognition at John F. Degnan Square, located at 29–37 West Main Street in Middletown. Guests are encouraged to wear military uniforms or insignia in recognition of their service. In the event of rain, the program will be held at the Paramount Theatre, located across the street from the square.