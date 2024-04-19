Middletown Concert Chorale announces ‘Let Us Sing’ spring concert series

The Middletown Concert Chorale in its 28th year, under the direction of Danielle Cornacchio and accompanied by Sue Conklin, recently announced its 2024 Spring Concert series “Let Us Sing.”

This season we will feature Mozart’s “Coronation Mass,” which Mozart wrote in 1779 at the age of 23.

Directly following the mass as usual, the Chorale will present its “cabaret” segment, which includes various members presenting songs or instrumentals of their choosing for your enjoyment. Then the entire choir will return with a selection of various styles of songs.

These performances will be May 17 and 19.

The May 17 performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church (25 Orchard St., Middletown). The May 19 performance will be at 3 p.m. at North Congregational Church (96 Beacon St., Middletown).

Admission is by donation. For further information, contact Rob Abramson at 845-386-4398 or Sarah Jo Hamilton at 516-202-5238.