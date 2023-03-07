Middletown. Classical pianist Ilya Yakushev returns to SUNY Orange

Classical music is a constant source of creativity and beauty. Musicians worldwide grace concert halls and with music written centuries gone by - yet classical music is ever fresh and vibrant as younger generations play grand compositions nuanced to their interpretations.

Such is the case with pianist Ilya Yakushev who has played at SUNY Orange several times as well as large venues in small and large cities throughout the United States, Mexico, and his beloved St. Petersburg, Russia. Not as young as when he first came to Orange Hall nearly 20 years ago, he has enlarged his repertoire over those many years and plays with a fervor of excitement that engages his audiences and holds them from the first note of the chosen selections to the final of the encore.

He will perform at the William and Helen Richards Theatre in Orange Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023 for an evening filled with the sounds of Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, and Gershwin. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

The box office opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased with cash, check, or credit card. All students are eligible for free tickets at the box office. Yakushev’s CDs will also be available for later enjoyment.

Yakushev attended the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music in St. Petersburg, Russia, and subsequently came to New York City to attend Mannes College of Music where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees while being mentored by the legendary pianist Vladimir Feltsman (who was on the faculty at the time).

“The ultimate purpose for every musician in my understanding and opinion is to be able to connect with the music...[then] “I rely on my ‘instincts,’ which were developed the ‘right’ way by Feltsman,” Yakushev said.

Orange Hall is located at 24 Grandview Ave. (the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues) in Middletown. Free parking is available in adjacent lot #one.

Contact Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu or 845-341-4891 or log onto www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs for more information.