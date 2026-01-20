‘Lynched by a Mob’ presentation

The Orange County Genealogical Society will host “Lynched By A Mob! The 1892 Lynching of Robert Lewis in Port Jervis, New York” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program will be presented by the book’s author, Michael J. Worden at the 1841 Historic Courthouse, 101 Main St., and is free and open to the public.

“Lynched by a Mob!” was published in 2022 and explores the events leading up to the only lynching in New York State after the end of Reconstruction in 1877, its aftermath, the judicial investigations, and an in-depth exploration of the lives of the people involved. Never before published photos and court documents are among the many details Worden used to tell the story.

An award-winning true crime author, retired decorated law enforcement officer, and researcher, Worden is also the author of the 2013 book, “The Murder of Richard Jennings: the True Story of New York’s First Murder for Hire.” He holds a B.A. in history with a concentration in military history, and is a graduate student at Yeshiva University where he is pursuing a master’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies. He serves as the Deerpark Town Historian and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Minisink Valley Historical Society. He is also a former Town Justice and currently the Deputy Chief of Police for the Town of Deerpark Police Department.

When he isn’t delving into true crimes, Worden enjoys a variety of other pursuits, including special effects make-up, studying World War II in Europe, and listening to music. He is an avid traveler and has visited 20 countries with a particular fondness for Finland and Scandinavia.

For more information about the program, log onto www.ocgsny.org or email Anna Marie Calli at annamariecalli@gmail.com.