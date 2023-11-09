x
Local haunts

HOLIDAY. From the Village of Goshen to Whispering Hills, local ghouls and goblins take on Halloween 2023.

| 09 Nov 2023 | 12:13
    Bluey and Bingo stop by grammy and papa’s house. (Photo submitted by Debra Quackenbush)
The Boroden family at the Goshen Trunk or Treat at Craigville Park. (Photo submitted by Meghan Boroden)

A Hufflepuff in Whispering Hills. (Photo submitted by Audrey Morse)

Trick-or-treaters take on the town. (Photo submitted by Christine Hamilton)

A Mario Party in Goshen. (Photo submitted by Joanne Karchawer)

A Halloween Wonderland in the village. (Photo submitted by Erin Marszewski)

Chester Academy in costume. (Photo submitted by Dayanara Garcia)

Kathy and Diana Hayden welcome trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden)

Bear J. Bartender out for a Halloween trot. (Photo submitted by Pat King)

A sweet dalmation surrounded by spooky characters on North Church Street in Goshen. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden)

Joey Etta scaring local children. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden).

Trick-or-treaters. (Photo submitted by Audrey Morse)

Joey ready for lift-off. (Photo submitted by Kathleen Paoli)

Jokers on North Main Street. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden)

Nora as Princess Peach. (Photo submitted by Kathleen Paoli)

A park ranger patrolling the Village of Goshen. (Photo submitted by Kathleen Paoli)

Jeff, Scarlett and Violet Hayden. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden)

A nightmarish scene on North Church Street. (Photo submitted by Michele Hayden)

AJ trick-or-treating in Chester. (Photo submitted by Patricia Schmitt)

Pirates pillaging Middletown. (Photo submitted by Jill Hickey)