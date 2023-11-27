Live entertainment to catch this week

Spirits are merry and bright this holiday season as Warwick ushers in festive joy with live music echoing throughout the town!

Saturday, December 2

Steven Wells, also known as Smokin Buddie Steve, will take the stage at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln., delivering classic rock and pop tunes starting at 2 p.m.

Tim O’Donohue will grace the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, at 2 p.m., with his musical talents, for a rocking afternoon.

The acoustic duo, Acoustics Anonymous, will captivate the audience with their soulful tunes starting at 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience starting at 7 p.m. as Crossfire Hurricane, New York’s premier Rolling Stones tribute band, rocks Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd. They’ll be bringing to life the timeless classics that define the Rolling Stones, featuring the sensational 10-year-old drum prodigy, Marco Lamberti. Tickets are $15 at the door; seating is limited.

Sunday, December 3

Enjoy classic rock and pop renditions by Gayle Donelly in the picturesque setting of Clearview Vineyard starting at 2 p.m.

Also starting at 2 p.m., Our Marvelous Lives will deliver a five-piece, melodically polished performance at Blue Arrow Farm.

The Al’s, featuring Alice Leon and Al Greene, an acoustic power duo, will showcase fun, fresh acoustic covers, and original music starting at 2 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, 63 Kings Hwy Bypass.

LaurieAnn and Midnight Slim return to the Last Whisky Bar with their musical magic beginning at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

Enjoy a fun Tuesday night out celebrating the 90th anniversary of prohibition, while listening to the melodies of Joanne Weaver and Al Street from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar.

Wednesday, December 6

Visit Blue Arrow Farm at 5 p.m. for another Wednesday night hosted by Danny C. Join the Holiday Kickoff Party with Santa and The Grinch, featuring a Holiday Hat Night, prizes for the best hat, and Secret Santa giveaways. Also, enjoy a musical performance by Rich Meyer & Fat City Rockers.

Thursday, December 7

From 7 to 9 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, NailedShutt will take the stage playing their best jams and grooves.

Friday, December 8

Enjoy your Friday night at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, being serenaded by local musical favorites LaurieAnn & Midnight Slim, starting at 6 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., OC5 will perform their eclectic mix, promising to get you on your feet and moving at Chester’s Tin Barn.

Southern Stew, a Southern rock band based in Rockland County, will showcase their true love and passion for music at 7 p.m. back at Blue Arrow Farm.

One Night Only, a duo playing with the fullness of a whole band, will perform live at the Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m.