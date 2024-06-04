Library to host discussion on prehistoric Dutchess Quarry caves

The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will host Professor Barry Kass as their final speaker in the spring lecture series June 8. For more than 50 years, Barry Kass, a professor emeritus of anthropology, has been involved in excavations at the Dutchess Quarry and is currently serving on the Orange County Legislature’s committee studying protection of the site.

The quarry is considered one of the most important scientific discoveries of the early occupation of the Americas by ancient human groups. Professor Kass will describe the history of explorations of the caves, the significance of the artifacts found in them and the efforts of a current legislative committee to protect and preserve the archeological zone and develop the site as an educational resource.

The lecture will take place at 10 a.m. June 8 in the Pomares Community Room at the Goshen Public Library (366 Main St., Goshen). Admission is free. For more information, email goshenlibraryfriends@gmail.com.