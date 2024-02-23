Library to feature ‘Goshen Gone, Part II’

Village of Goshen Historian Ed Connor wowed the crowd last year with images of buildings and businesses that were once part of the village’s streetscape but have fallen victim to the march of time. But wait! There’s more! The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will welcome Connor back for an encore performance.

Connor will be the guest speaker for the Library’s first lecture of 2024: 10 a.m., March 9 in the Pomares Community Room at the library. Connor will pull from his bag of historical treats, featuring photos from the past, some of them rarely seen.

This presentation will also allow recently arrived Goshen residents to get a feel for the history of their new home. At the same time, longtime villagers will enjoy this stroll down Memory Lane.

Registration is not necessary. For information, email goshenlibraryfriends@gmail.com.