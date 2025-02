On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11:15 a.m., the Chabad Jewish Center in Goshen will be holding a kosher pickle making workshop for kids in honor of Tu Bshvat. Participants will be able to bring a jar of pickles home while also learning all about this holiday.

The cost is $10 per child; Hebrew school kids can participate for free. To reserve your spot, call 845-291-0514 or email chabadgoshen@gmail.com. The Chabad Jewish Center is located at 203 Main Street in Goshen.