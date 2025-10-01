‘Keep This For Me’ book signing

Award-winning playwright Jennifer Fawcett will host a book signing for her new novel “Keep This For Me” at the Goshen Senior Center on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

The thriller has been described as a fresh, spellbinding exploration of what is unwillingly inherited from our parents and how one random act can send ripples years into the future. Copies of the book will be available for sale. There will also be free refreshments and a raffle.

Fawcett is the cofounder of the theater company Working Group and is the author of ”Beneath the Stairs.” Born and raised in Canada, she spent a decade living in the Midwest before settling in the Hudson Valley. She holds an MFA from the Iowa Playwrights Workshop. Her plays have been published by “Original Works and in Third Coast Magazine, Reunion: The Dallas Review, and in the anthology “Long Story Short.”

The Goshen Senior Center is located at 100 Trotter Circle in Goshen. To RSVP, email cdolan1954@yahoo.com by Oct. 11.

For more about the author and “Keep This For Me” log onto jenniferfawcettauthor.com.