Ignite Gala to honor sculptor, foundry and video producer

Sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard, UAP/Polich Tallix Workshop Team and video producer Everett Collie/EC Media Group will be honored at Ignite: The Art Affair, sponsored by the Orange County Arts Council. Also featured will be an immersive art experience produced by Ed Manner, with original music and choreography by Ralph M’Vore.

The gala will also showcase an array of cultures, including traditional Chinese Ballet from Fei Tian, choreography and performances by M’Vore, Moving Company Modern Dance choreography by Lynda Mensch, featuring two Ukrainian dancers, the Newburgh Free Academy Empire Drumline, among others. The event will also provide an opportunity for a tour of the Polich/Tallix foundry.

All proceeds from The Art Affair directly support programs and cultural events such as Hudson Valley Creative Impact, The Student Arts Showcase, Arts Outreach initiatives, and community arts grants.