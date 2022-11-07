x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Ignite Gala to honor sculptor, foundry and video producer

Orange County. Ignite: The Art Affair will honor sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard and others, raising money for Orange County Arts Council arts grants.

Rock Tavern /
| 07 Nov 2022 | 05:42
    Ignite Gala to honor sculptor, foundry and video producer

Sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard, UAP/Polich Tallix Workshop Team and video producer Everett Collie/EC Media Group will be honored at Ignite: The Art Affair, sponsored by the Orange County Arts Council. Also featured will be an immersive art experience produced by Ed Manner, with original music and choreography by Ralph M’Vore.

The gala will also showcase an array of cultures, including traditional Chinese Ballet from Fei Tian, choreography and performances by M’Vore, Moving Company Modern Dance choreography by Lynda Mensch, featuring two Ukrainian dancers, the Newburgh Free Academy Empire Drumline, among others. The event will also provide an opportunity for a tour of the Polich/Tallix foundry.

All proceeds from The Art Affair directly support programs and cultural events such as Hudson Valley Creative Impact, The Student Arts Showcase, Arts Outreach initiatives, and community arts grants.

Ignite: The Art Affair Gala
November 19, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Location: UAP/Polich Tallix, 453 NY-17K, Rock Tavern, NY 12575.
Parking: On-site valet
Dress Code: Evening attire, black tie optional
Website to check for event updates: www.ocartscouncil.org
Covid-19 Safety: We request that those attending without vaccination wear a mask. Ignite is hosted in a safe, ventilated and heated space.
Ignite Performances and Honoree Announcements: 6:30pm, 7:30pm and 8:30pm
OCAC Gala Committee
Tickets:
The Art Affair: Ignite Regular group package for Eight $1,120 ($140 per ticket)
The Art Affair: Ignite Regular Ticket: $165
OCAC Member Discount: 10%