Hudson Valley Jazz Quintet announces upcoming show

On February 23 at 6:30 p.m. the Hudson Valley Jazz Quintet will perform at Mulder Chapel at The Warwick Conference Center (62 Center Rd, Warwick). The ensemble includes Mike Jackson on guitar, Eric Person on saxophone, Rave Tesar on piano, Steve Rubin on drums, and Mike Merritt on bass.

Admission is a suggested donation of $20. This performance is made possible by The Orange County Arts Council of NY, Warwick Conference Center, The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, and Newhard’s store.

Also happening February 23, the Union AME Church (98 McEwen Street, Warwick) will be holding a special ceremony celebrating Black History Month from 2 to 4 p.m. For question about the service, call 845-986-3649.