Holiday fair, luncheon, and bake sale

Grace Episcopal Church at 12 Depot St. in Middletown will again host a festive holiday fair, fish and chips luncheon, and bake sale on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local vendors will offer handmade goods such as soaps, candles, jewelry, and more. Raffle tickets will be available for patrons to win prizes. The famous fish and chips luncheon to eat in or take out will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $20. And a bake sale will be held.

Grace Episcopal Church is part of a Holiday Trail that includes three other churches’ fairs: United Church of Middletown and St. James Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church, both in Goshen. Get a “Passport” at any of these four churches and get it stamped at each church to be eligible to win $100 in gift cards.

For any questions or for additional information, email markatgracemiddletown@gmail.com or call the church office at 845-343-6101.