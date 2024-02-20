Historical Society invites public on an interactive journey of railroad history

From the 1860s through the late 1930s, nearly every municipality across Orange County could be reached by rail. The county was a vital rail juncture for the nation and, as a result, it became popular among rail photographers. On Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m., the Ontario & Western Railway Historical Society will host a special program in which the public is invited to identify and/or share information about the locations of images portraying the region’s rich railroading past.

Titled “Owen Says,” the historic pictures in this program will focus on the New York, Ontario and Western Railway, which traveled Orange County between the towns of Cornwall and Wallkill as well as Sullivan County between Bloomingburg and Roscoe. These photographs are often the best sources in viewing how our county once depended on steel rails for commerce and industry.

All O&WRHS meetings are held at the Mulberry Senior Center, 62-70 West Main Street in Middletown. The general public is welcome to attend in person, while dues-paying members may attend via Zoom. For any questions about this program or becoming a member of the O&WRHS, contact President Joseph Senese at 570-807-3588 or superjoe852003@yahoo.com.