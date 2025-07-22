Historical images on display

The Town of Lloyd Historical Preservation Society will present Historic Highland 1850-1950 - an exhibit of historic images of the hamlet - from Aug. 4 through Sept. 26, 2025, at the Highland Public Library, located at 14 Elting Place.

The exhibit will be open during regular library hours.

Kicking off the event is a discussion by David Mendelson and Gail Russell of the sites pictured in the library meeting room on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

The 43 11” x 17” framed images are from the collections of Russell, Vivian Yess Wadlin, and the Town of Lloyd Historian’s office. They include postcards and photographs, each one showing clear detail of the structures and scenes. Some may be recognizable and many may not be, but their locations will be familiar.

Copies of the images will be available for sale to help raise money for the restoration of the Hendricus Deyo Homestead. Postcards and local publications will also be available for purchase at the opening reception

Join the Historical Preservation Society for this informative talk and a chance to mingle with Lloyd residents and visitors. If you can not make the talk, stop by during regular library hours.

For more information, log onto www.TOLHPS.com.