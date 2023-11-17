Harness Racing Museum to hold 47th annual holiday concert

Great music and fun are the traditions of the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame’s annual Holiday Concert. Celebrating its 47th year, this community event is sure to put you in the holiday spirit, so mark your calendars for Thursday, December 7, at 7 p.m.

Goshen High School’s Varsity Choir and Jazz Voices Ensemble return for their 22nd appearance. The Varsity Choir is a performance-oriented group of singers, comprised of students from all four high school grades. The Jazz Voices perform various styles of jazz music, from the older classics to selections written by the latest jazz composers.

Returning to the concert’s musical lineup are the Yuletide Carolers, an authentically costumed Victorian vocal quartet from New York City. The carolers will greet guests entering the museum with their festive songs and will also appear later in the program.

The evening’s concert will end with the traditional audience participation number, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Refreshments will be served in the Carriage Room for all to enjoy. Seating is limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Arrive early and tour the museum and its festive halls. Don’t forget to visit the Winner’s Circle Gift Shop for holiday shopping.

Admission is $5 per person, and is waived for museum members.

Donations wanted

The Harness Racing Museum will again be a drop point for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, which distributes toys as gifts to needy children in the community. If you are unable to attend the concert but wish to help with the Toys for Tots program, feel free drop off new, unwrapped toys in the museum’s main lobby between now and December 16.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, located at 240 Main Street, Goshen, is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-member admission is $10 (12 years and up) and children’s admission (3 to 11 years) is $5. For further information on the holiday festivities and the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, its services to the sport and the local community, call 845-294-6330 or visit harnessmuseum.com.