Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame Unveils Centennial Hambletonian Exhibit

GOSHEN – The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame held a special event on Sunday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. for the grand opening of its new exhibit celebrating the 100th Hambletonian Stake.

This milestone race is scheduled for Aug. 2, at the Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ.

Adding to the festivities, the Museum also commemorated the birthday of the iconic Standardbred foundation sire, Hambletonian 10, who was foaled May 5, 1849, in nearby Sugar Loaf, NY.

This unique occasion offered an opportunity to delve into the rich history and tradition of the Hambletonian, harness racing’s most prestigious event, while also honoring the legacy of the horse that shaped the breed. The new exhibit features artifacts, photographs, and stories highlighting the significance of the Hambletonian over the past century.

Guests had the chance to be among the first to experience the centennial Hambletonian exhibit and enjoy complimentary birthday cake and refreshments in celebration of Hambletonian 10.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of harness racing. Through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and a vast collection of artifacts, the Museum showcases the individuals and horses who have made significant contributions to the sport.