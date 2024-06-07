Greycourt Music Festival to raise funds for veterans this Saturday

Greycourt Music Festival is returning to Chester this Saturday, and this year its proceeds will support Clear Path for Veterans, a nonprofit organization that helps New York veterans find community and support as they transition back to civilian life.

The festival will take place Saturday, June 8 at Meadow Blues Coffee, a woman-owned coffee shop and music venue in Chester.

Live music will begin at 10 a.m. with John Irizarry, a folk singer-songwriter and guitarist. The Good Bad & Ugly Band, a rock-and-roll blues group, will take the stage at 12:45 p.m. Backbone with Rae Simone will close out the event with more rock-and-roll blues tunes from 3 to 5 p.m.

Gina Stafford, the owner of Meadow Blues and organizer of Greycourt Music Festival, said her father’s 22 years of military service inspired to bring the festival back this year.

“My dad served his country,” Stafford said. “The least I can do is help other veterans out.”

This year’s festival is sponsored by Long Lot Brewery, a veteran-owned brewery also based in Chester. Entry to the festival is free, but there will be a suggested $10 donation at the door, along with a 50/50 and a raffle to raise money for Clear Path.