Greenwood Lake Theater presents ‘Title of Show’

Greenwood Lake Theater’s next show will be “Title of Show,” with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. The production will be held at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road, Warwick) on September 28 and 29, and October 5 and 6, Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, students and the military, and are available online and at the box office.

The running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Here’s the description of the show: Bowen and Bell, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: They will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They gather their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi, and their accompanist and music director, Larry, on the keys. With the full team assembled, Bowen and Bell hit another roadblock— what should they write about? They decide to follow the old adage, “write what you know,” and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony? In this intelligent, playful, lovable new musical, the audience is treated to an inside look at the tough work of being a creative artist. Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, [title of show] is a love story celebrating individuality and creativity.

Mary McKinley, co-producer of the production, said, “Katie and I are co-producing this inspiring piece that offers an inside look at the journey of creating a musical, complete with its highs and lows. Having spent much of our lives in theater, we aim to give the audience a glimpse into the heart and hard work involved in crafting art.”

This show is also in support of Greenwood Lake Food Pantry. At every performance, patrons can drop off donations of goods that are needed by this organization.

Greenwood Lake Theater has been presenting professional theater productions in the Hudson Valley for eight years. For complete cast listings, tickets, and more information regarding this production and all of Greenwood Lake Theater’s 2024 season, greenwoodlaketheater.org.