Greenwood Lake. Musical revue celebrates 7 years of theater

On July 15, 2023 Greenwood Lake Theater will present “Back to The Future: A Musical Revue” to celebrate seven years of professional theater in the Hudson Valley. The performance will take place at The Warwick Institute of Culture (The WICK), 46 Bowen Road in Warwick.

Selections from shows such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Into the Woods,” “Oliver!” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Into the Woods,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music,” “Les Miserables,” and more will be featured. This is a family-friendly event and all ages are welcome

“This is not just a performance. It is a party to celebrate our seven years of bringing professional theater to our community. What better way to commemorate the occasion than to take a trip down memory lane?” said Mary McKinley, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater. “We can revisit past favorite shows as well as look to the future. We have so many productions that we are excited to bring to our audiences in the years to come.”

“We had hoped to have a big anniversary celebration to mark five years in this community, but that fell during a time when we were unable to do much live theater due to the pandemic,” Katherine Weatherford, co-artistic director, said. “Our community- our audiences, families, and friends- are the reason we are still here, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

All tickets at $10, which can be purchased in advance through our website. The doors will open at 5pm for refreshments, including beer and wine. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase. For tickets and information about this event and all of Greenwood Lake Theater’s 2023 season, log onto www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.

Greenwood Lake Theater is the Theater Company in Residence at the Warwick Institute of Culture for its ’22-’23 season. For more information regarding The Wick and its programs, log onto https://warwickinstituteofculture.com.