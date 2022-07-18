Great American Weekend 5k/10k drew 350 runners

The Great American Weekend 5k/10k included over 350 runners. Among them were a number of runners under ten years old and over 70. The race was hosted by the Goshen Rotary Club, a member of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million focused on community improvement and problem solving, according to race organizer Nicole Harper.

For the 5k run, Ryan Schramm won first place overall for males, coming in at 20:54. Second place was Caeb Ayau, just 4 seconds behind Schramm. Third place was Jackson Diglio at 21:38. For females, Jacqueline was first, at 23:41, followed by Heather, at 24:50 and Isabelle at 25:38.

In the 10k, the overall winner for females was Olivia Beltrani, finishing at 37:50, followed by Emily Gerbehy, at 44:35, and Kristine Vogt, at 45:47. The top three males were Chung Ma, at 39:40; Terry Panetta at 40:53 and John Sellstorm at 41:34.

Goshen Rotary thanks their sponsors and volunteers, particularly their Gold Sponsor for the second year in a row, United Hospice.