GPL&HS invites all to talk books!

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society this week announced the next selections for its ongoing book clubs, encouraging fellow readers to “help push away the gloom of the early nights and wintery days with interesting reads and casual conversation.” The library currently hosts book clubs/discussion groups that are open to the public and welcoming new readers.

The GPL Saturday Book Club meets on the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the library. The Saturday, December 2, selection is “Lions of Fifth Avenue.” Written in 2020, this historical thriller spans 80 years and is written by New York Times bestselling author Fiona Davis.

The Mystery Book Club meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at the library. The Monday, November 27, selection is “Chocolate Cream Pie Murder,” part of a classic fun mystery series that takes place in a bakery. This mystery is written by New York Times bestselling author Joanne Fluke.

The library provides copies of the GPL Saturday Book Club and Mystery Book Club selections. Print copies of the book may be requested at the first floor Reference Desk. E-copies and large print are often available options.

You may register for these events on the library’s calendar at goshenpubliclibrary.org or by calling the Adult Reference Desk at 845-294-6606, ext. 106. Registration, although not required, is encouraged to ensure the library has enough seating and copies of the books.

In November the library is bringing back the popular BYO (Book Club), on Wednesday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. This is a non-traditional book discussion group for those who want to talk books but don’t want an assigned read. Come rave (or rant) about what you are reading and learn what others are reading. You might just leave with more books on your to-read list! Again, registration is encouraged, but not required.

The library’s current Friday afternoon cookbook club is fully subscribed. The library is willing to host additional book clubs, including adding another cookbook club, if there is interest. If you are interested in a book club and the current clubs don’t work with your schedule or you would prefer a different book club focus (non-fiction, historical fiction, fantasy, etc.), contact the library at 845-294-6606, ext. 106. Ask to speak with Melissa or Ruth to share your requests for new book clubs.