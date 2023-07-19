Goshen. ‘The Shakespeare Essentials’ to be performed in Goshen this weekend

Cornerstone Theatre Arts is performing “The Shakespeare Essentials: Scenes, Speeches, Sonnets, and Songs” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, at Craigville Park (on Craigville Road) in Goshen.

The production celebrates Shakespearean characters with their words and schemes, hopes and dreams.

The production is sponsored by Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, with cooperation from Goshen Joint Recreation.

No reservations are necessary and admission is free, though donations are greatly appreciated.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and lawn chair.

For more information, call the box office at 845-294-4188 or visit cornerstonetheatrearts.org.