Goshen student film festival seeks short videos

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a famous Hollywood film director? One like James Mangold who directed one of the Indiana Jones films and others like “Girl Interrupted,” or “Walk the Line,” or “Copland” starring Sylvester Stallone? Well, James Mangold grew up in Orange County, graduating from Washingtonville High School. If he could do it, why not you?

Here is your chance to get your start, thanks to the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society’s Junior Friends. Students who reside in the Goshen school district are eligible to submit short videos — no more than one clip per student and no longer than five minutes in length. Each family-friendly film must either mention or show in the background the new Goshen Public Library. Films must be submitted as a link to jrfriendsfilmfest@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

On Saturday, June 8 most of the films will be shown, and the winners will be announced at the Goshen Public Library starting at 6 p.m. There will be winners in four categories: K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, and Grades 9-12.

This will be a red carpet event so dress accordingly. Maybe you will get your “Goshen Globe.”