Goshen Rotary Great American Weekend 5K/10K registration opens

Goshen Rotary has announced the opening of early registration for the 5K/10K Great American Weekend, on July 2. Early registrants save through July 31, with a $20 fee for the 5K, $25 for the 10K.

This run will be identical to their Great American Weekend Run, starting at Government Center and finishing on Park Place.

The race is hosted by the Goshen Rotary Club, a member of Rotary International, describing their purpose as community problem-solving (www.goshennyrotary.org and www.rotary.org.)

For details and to register: https://www.raceentry.com/races/great-american-weekend-5k10k-goshen-rotary-run/2022/register

Sponsorships are welcomed. Currently United Hospice is a Gold Sponsor and Tool Factory Outlet is a Donor sponsor.