Goshen Public Library presents new Community Collections Showcase

Ray Cramer loves birds, and you can see for yourself if you visit the lobby of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. In the Community Collections Showcase visitors can find some of Cramer’s bird photography. Cramer is a life-long “birder.” His favorite sites are the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge — where he has volunteered for 26 years, the Bashakill Wildlife Area, and the Heritage Trail, especially in Goshen by 6 1/2 Station Rd.

Today when most people see something they want to photograph, they just raise up their cell phone and point and shoot. Not Cramer, he uses his trusty Canon EOS camera; he also develops and prints his shots on a Cannon desktop printer.

Incidentally, if you think you recognized Ray Cramer’s name, you probably did; now retired, he was the director of Special Education at Orange Ulster BOCES until 1997. And when he retired, they renamed it the “Raymond C. Cramer School” to honor him! Quite a guy.