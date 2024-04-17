Goshen Public Library & Historical Society announces a host of upcoming events

The Goshen Public Library is keeping busy. It recently hosted a successful blood drive, with 40 donors participating, helping to save an estimated 107 lives.

But that’s not all that’s happening at the Library. On April 26 and 27, the Friends of the Goshen Public Library will be holding their annual book sale, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. And over the next few weeks, a meadow and water environment will be planted at the library to promote environmental awareness and education. Once the project’s complete, the library will host a special event on World Bee Day (May 20).

Patrons can also check out the works by David J. Valentin and Jason D. Ropchock on exhibit in the Pomares Community Room. The show, “Through Our Eyes, a portrayal of creativity through the eyes of two local artists,” is on exhibit through May.

Adult Programs

On Monday, April 22, 3:30 pm, the Mystery Book Club will discuss “Then She Was Gone” (copies of the book are available at the Library).

On Tuesday, April 23, 2 p.m. practice some self-care, with Matter of Balance: Falls Prevention Program. Register with the Office of Aging by calling Melanie at 845-615-3736.

On Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m. stop by for the presentation “Wicked Books: A Literary History of Witches.”

Tech Programs

The Library offers tech assistance every Wednesday, from 2 to 3 p.m. On April 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Library will host the lecture “Introduction to Online Resources” detailing how to access and use the Library’s digital resources.

Teen Programs

Grades 6 and up are invited to connect with other writers, gamers, and makers at these clubs:

- Pokémon Card Club on Friday, April 19, 4:30 p.m. (open to all ages).

- Video Game Club on Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.

- Drop-in DIY Crafts on Monday, April 22, 2:30 p.m.

- Board Games Galore! on Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m.

Children’s Programs

The Library provides drop-in story times for all ages, including: Toddletime, Wee Reads, Spanish Storytime, and Love My Library.

On Monday, April 22, 4:30 p.m. enjoy the program “Food Frenzy: Delicious Donut Designs.”

Then on Tuesday, April 23, at 5 p.m., check out “Book Tasting,” a drop-in program with stories, crafts, and activities. Call the children’s room or check out the Library’s online calendar for these and other reading activities and programs!

For question, call the Library at 845-294-6606, or visit goshenpubliclibrary.org.