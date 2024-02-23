Goshen High School to perform ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

Goshen High School’s performing arts crew will be putting on “The SpongeBob Musical” on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m.

General Admission is $12; tickets can be purchased at Goshen High School. An order form is also available at gcsny.org, just down and print the form and then mail it to Goshen High School/Tickets, 222 Scotchtown Ave., Goshen, NY 10924.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow. The performance features original songs by a variety of notable musicians, including Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Jonathan Coulton, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, They Might Be Giants, David Bowie and more.