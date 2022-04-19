Goshen Art Walk returns June 3

Illuminate Goshen and the Goshen Art League have announced the return of the Goshen Art Walk on Friday, June 3. The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Village of Goshen. The rain date is June 10.

The event will be back at West Main Street in the Village of Goshen between Church Street and Railroad Ave/Grand Street, thanks to support from Goshen Mayor Scott Wohl and the Village Board of Trustees.

This location was used prior to the pandemic and brought a huge turnout, said Kyle Roddey, Illuminate Goshen president. It enables attendees to easily visit local businesses.

According to Roddey, “the goal of the walkway was always three fold - encourage people to support local art, support local businesses, and bring the community together for a fun event.”

One special addition to the event this year will be the unveiling of the 2022 Young Artist Painted Trotters of Goshen. All of this year’s painted trotters will be designed and painted by students from Goshen High School, John S. Burke Catholic High School, and Orange Ulster B.O.C.E.S.. The Trotters will all be together in one location to view at the Art Walk, prior to being dispersed to locations throughout the Village of Goshen for the summer.

League artists look forward to displaying and selling their work while engaging with the public face to face in the picturesque Village of Goshen” said Michele Meek, Goshen Art League Vice President.

Questions about the event can be emailed to kyleroddey@gmail.com