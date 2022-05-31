Go out and paint the Hudson Valley for a prize

MONTGOMERY, NY

Plein air artists are wanted to compete for cash prizes and awards at the 7th Annual Hudson Valley Plein Air Festival, October 10 to 15, sponsored by the Wallkill River School of Art in Montgomery, NY. The event attracts artists from across the United States to the week-long plein air (outdoors) competition. This year, 50 artists will be accepted into the competition by a jury of three artists. The first place award this year is $1,000 and additional cash awards will be provided for excellence in various categories.

In addition, hobby artists are invited to apply for a “Painter’s Pass” and participate in many events, without the competition of jury selection and awards. For more information and to apply, visit the Hudson Valley Plein Air Festival website at hvpleinair.com .

For Additional Information Contact:

Susan Roth, Chairperson; Sarah Fortner Pierson, Executive Director

Hudson Valley Plein Air Festival Committee Wallkill River School of Art: www.hvpleinair.com

232 Ward Street, Montgomery, NY 12549

845-893-0134, 845-457-2787

hvpleinair@gmail.