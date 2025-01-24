Get out and get down this week

Don’t let the cold weather keep you down. There’s plenty of great live music events happening in the coming days to help keep you moving and grooving this week.

Saturday, January 25

At 2 p.m., Marc Von Em brings his soulful blend of folk, blues, and Americana to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., Christy Brown and Jon Christopher Allen take the stage at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). For high-energy music and dancing, Always a Nightmare performs at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) at 6 p.m., while County One Acoustic delivers classic rock favorites at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton).

For a night of diverse entertainment, head over to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) at 6 p.m. for the Blue Spotlight Comedy and Music Show, where talented musicians and comedians will light up the stage. The highlight of the evening will be The Counterfeiters’ live band karaoke, letting you belt out rock anthems backed by one of the best party bands around. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 6:30 p.m., the River Grass Trio plays at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A, Greenwood Lake), and the night continues with Good Time Charlie at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., offering a feel-good blend of rock and country.

Finally, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) hosts Free Shrimp Band at 9 p.m., serving up classic rock hits with a side of great energy until midnight.

Sunday, January 26

Warwick Valley Winery welcomes back the OMG Trio at 2 p.m., delivering a relaxed vibe for your Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m., head to Last Whisky Bar for a special performance by Jon Zayle, a singer-songwriter known for his emotive, stripped-down acoustic music. Meanwhile, Tin Barn Brewing will host the Ladies of the 80s at 3 p.m., bringing those unforgettable nostalgic hits from the 80s to life. Over at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), Release The Houndz takes the stage at 3 p.m., with an alternative/pop-rock duo set.

Wednesday, January 29

On Wednesday, the popular Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series returns to Blue Arrow Farm with The Harrisons at 7 p.m. This local favorite band is known for their rock and roll flair and ability to captivate the crowd. Seating is limited, so it’s highly recommended to make a reservation by calling 917-734-5642.

Thursday, January 30

Looking to showcase your talent? Last Whisky Bar will be hosting an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m., with MC Ken Flood guiding the evening’s performances.

Friday, January 31

At Pennings Farm Market (161 Rt 94 S., Warwick), Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne Duo takes the stage at 6 p.m., offering a soulful set. Meanwhile, at Tin Barn Brewing, One Size Fits All returns at 6 p.m., serving up high-energy classic rock hits that are sure to get the crowd moving. Ken Flood Trio will perform at Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m., offering a mix of genres. Later at Last Whisky Bar, Sean O’Flynn will bring his acoustic favorites to the stage for 8 p.m., creating the perfect vibe for Friday night fun. At 8:30 p.m., Driving Kim Crazy rocks out at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), delivering classic rock deep cuts and an energetic live show for fans of timeless tunes.