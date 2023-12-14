Free performance of ‘E=ME2!’ at the Chester Library

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. (AFTSPA) in Goshen, recently announced an upcoming performance of “E=ME2!” at the Chester Public Library on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The presentation stars David Patrick Wilson as “Albert” and Misha G as a “mysterious guest,” who would become one of the most famous women of all time!

The performance explores the brilliant mind and soul of one of the greatest visionaries in history. Admission is free; donations to the library will be accepted.

Wilson is a graduate of the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater, where he was trained by Sanford Meisner. He also worked with his protégé, William Esper, who started the actor’s training program at Rutgers University, before establishing the institute that now bears his name. Wilson has worked with many of the industry’s top award-winning talents, including: Sir Anthony Hopkins, Charlton Heston, Sandy Dennis, Robert Mitchum, Telly Savalas, Tom Selleck, Angela Lansbury, Josh Brolin, and Leslie Ann Warren.

He has starred, co-starred, or has been prominently featured in many films and mini-series at every major motion picture studio in Hollywood, and appeared on every major U.S. broadcast network in many episodic dramas, over his past 50+ years

Wilson also filmed the award-winning feature, Collar, right here.

He and his wife Nan Gill-Wilson founded AFTSPA in 2012.

Russian-born transplant, Misha G (aka Mishel Grebenchikova) is a relative newcomer. Trained at the AFTSPA, she was featured (along with twin sister, Polina) in the 2022 Willy-Gilly Productions staging of “Supper with Ja,” and has recently co-starred with Tray Chaney (The Wire, We Own This City) in the award-winning series pilot, Black Poetry. She will be reunited with her in the horror film, Striker, set to go before the cameras late in January.