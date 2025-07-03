Free acting workshop

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. is offering a free workshop on July 12, 2025 as an introduction to The Modern Meisner Method and Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing. The workshop will begin at 12 p.m.

Instructor, David Patrick Wilson is a world-renowned actor, writer, producer, director and teacher who has starred on stage, in film and on TV with some of the biggest ‘names’ in show business over the past 50 years. He has worked with and trained hundreds of the finest actors in the business of Entertainment.

Meisner Level 1 Acting Workshop will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place. It will cover:

* The Definition of Act

* The Modern Meisner Method of Acting

* Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing (SLS)

* Creating and Managing Your Career

* Acting is a Team Sport

* A fun Q&A

Left to right: Stephanie Hernandez Garcia, Paolo Baglietto, David Wilson, Creighton Dent, Joelvis Alcantora