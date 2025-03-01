Free 4-H Day at the Harness Racing Museum

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will be holding a free open house event for families and horse lovers filled with hands-on activities, crafts, and live demonstrations. The event, 4-H Day at the Museum, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9 with special demonstrations taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is a special collaboration between the Museum and the New York State 4-H Horse Program, designed to introduce youth and families to the world of harness racing, equine education, and hands-on learning. Attendees will have the chance to: participate in horse-themed crafts and activities, watch demonstrations by 4-H youth and equine professionals, learn about harness racing history and 4-H equine programs, and experience the Museum’s interactive exhibits and harness racing simulator.

This event is free and open to the public. Whether you’re a current 4-H member, a horse enthusiast or just looking for a unique and fun family outing, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

To ensure the organizers have enough supplies for all participants, registration is required. Sign up now at: tinyurl.com/2p9kf8dh.

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame is located at 240 Main Street, Goshen. For more information, contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330 or visit harnessmuseum.com. For more information about 4-H and how to get involved, visit the 4-H website or contact Brieanna Hughes at bh548@cornell.edu.