Fireworks and many kinds of American music

West Point, NY – Fireworks and an array of American music will be provided by the West Point Band at their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater. In case of inclement weather, this outdoor concert will move to Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all, with performances by the West Point Concert Band, the band’s field music group the “Hellcats,” and a “party band,” the Benny Havens Band.

Bring a blanket, a picnic, and listen to music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits, and everything in between. As always, this performance concludes with a fireworks display over the Hudson River. Arrive early to get a good spot on the hill. For more information visit www.westpointband.com.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization.