Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Fest on track for May 22

The Fifth Annual Orange County Fire Police Car Show and Food Truck Festival will roll onto the Goshen Historic Track on Sunday, May 22.This event, running from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, will feature a different kind of horsepower at the world’s oldest active harness racing track. Vintage cars of all makes and models may inspire nostalgia, while sharing the track with food trucks offering a wide array of delicious foods and desserts. Music will be provided by DJ Hot Rod.

There is no entry fee. The family friendly event will benefit Orange County Volunteer Fire Police. Parking will be available on the street or at the Orange County Government Building parking area.

Food trucks will include: Tilted Skillet (Bistro), Vietnamese Sandwich (Vietnamese cuisine), Wrapper’s Delight (gourmet wraps), LaVelle’s Smokehouse (BBQ), 2dogshotdogs (hotdogs and fried oreos), Pizza Michelina (wood fired pizza).

Desserts will include Daisy Crumm cupcakes, Eddie’s Churro Factory churros, empanadas, shaved snow and funnel cakes; and Dairy-O (ice cream).

In the heart of the Village of Goshen, the Goshen Historic Track entrance is located at 44 Park Place, Goshen, New York 10924.

For more information visit GoshenHistoricTrack.com or call 845-294-5333