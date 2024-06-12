Father’s Day craft event for kids

On Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will celebrate Father’s Day by holding a crafting event for kids. Participants will get to create a Father’s Day Champion card and decoupage a wooden coin box designed just for Dad. The Museum’s many horse-related activities will also be available, including light refreshments. The cost is $10 per child and parents are free. Craft supplies are limited.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For further information, contact Kristin Roberts at education@harnessmuseum.com or call 845-294-6330. The Museum, located at 240 Main Street, Goshen, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.