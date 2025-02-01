Family Valentine’s Day craft event

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, located at 240 Main Street in Goshen on Saturday, February 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a fun-filled Valentine’s Day celebration. Participants will create a heart sun catcher, decorate cards, make a treasure box filled with candy treats and each child will receive a small gift. Participants will engage in fun games like Wagon Wheels, Clean the Stall, and Horseshoe Toss. Light refreshment will be served. Top off the event with a heart-pounding ride on our Harness Racing Simulator. The cost for each child is $10. Parents, scouts, 4-H and Pony Club members are free.

This event is suitable for kids ages 3 to 12.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture and New York State Horse Development Fund. For more information, visit harnessmuseum.com. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.