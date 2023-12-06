x
Family holiday celebration & craft event planned

Goshen. Stop by the Harness Racing Museum on Saturday, Dec. 16 for this fun family friendly event.

| 06 Dec 2023 | 01:19
    A few horse ornaments to liven up the tree. ( Photo courtesy the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame)
    Take a festive carriage ride. ( the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame)

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame (240 Main Street, Goshen) on Saturday, December 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to ring in the season with a holiday celebration craft event.

Visitors will be able to walk through the museum’s decorated stable, take photos in a “one horse open sleigh,” make horse and tree ornaments, play games, and enjoy light refreshments. This program is suitable for children ages three to 12, and each child will receive a small toy — while supplies last.

Also, don’t forget to try out the museum’s Harness Racing Simulator, with a cost of $10 per child; parents are free. Reservations are not accepted.

The family fun doesn’t stop at the museum. Celtic Valley Carriages will be on hand to provide carriage rides from 12:30 to 3 p.m. behind the museum for a nominal fee.

The museum noted that these programs are made possible with support from the United States Trotting Association and the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For more information on the museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department at 845-294-6330 or email education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.