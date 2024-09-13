Embrace September with some fine local performances

Enjoy acoustic sets, country tunes, and rock tributes while soaking in the season at local orchards, wineries, and breweries across the region.

Saturday, September 14

Kick off the morning at 11 a.m. with Will Hinck delivering acoustic classics from the 60s through today at the Greenwood Lake Farmers Market in Winstanley Park (210 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake). By 2 p.m., the energy picks up with the Free Shrimp Band rocking out with full-band fun at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). Also at 2 p.m., John Irizarry takes the stage at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick), and Smokin’ Buddy Steve Wells fills Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Ln., Warwick) with his signature sound.

At 4 p.m., classic rock lovers can enjoy Vinyl Tap at Dubco (65 Four Corners Rd., Warwick), while country duo Whiskey Crossing brings fan favorites to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) for just a $5 cover — free if you’ve already booked a UPick Apple reservation.

At 5 p.m., it’s a double dose of music: the legendary local jam band Unexplained Bacon returns to Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake) for a high-energy set, and Vera and The Force offer a crowd-pleasing mix of covers at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester).

As the evening settles in, The Far Trio kicks off at 6 p.m. at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). At 7 p.m., enjoy Kobi & Al’s acoustic duo at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) or immerse yourself in the epic sound of Floyd Pink, headlining at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) with their stunning tribute to Pink Floyd, including a full rendition of “Dark Side of the Moon.” Tickets for this event can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

Finally, cap off the night at 9 p.m. with No Promises, delivering a powerful set of 90s and 2000s rock at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, September 15

At 1 p.m., head to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy., Sugar Loaf) for Sunday’s on the Loaf presenting Red Grammer. Known as one of America’s premier entertainers for children and families, Grammer returns for an afternoon filled with songs, stories, and laughter. Admission is free, with a suggested $20 donation. RSVP on the Facebook event page.

At 2 p.m., enjoy a variety of music across the region: Gregg Hollister brings his tunes to Cove Castle (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake), Hillbilly Parade brings country vibes to Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, and John Sheehan delivers acoustic melodies at Applewood Winery. At the same time, OC5 rocks Tin Barn Brewing with classic rock, R&B, and dance hits, while The Hip Replacements return to Clearview Vineyard with an eclectic mix of tunes.

At 3 p.m., Mimicking Mars kicks off high-energy music at Pennings Farm Cidery, Rich Bard plays at Last Whisky Bar, and the OCD Band performs their unique blend of tunes at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, N.J.). Over at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, the Fabulous Rhythm Aces bring their jump and swing for an exciting close to your weekend.

Wednesday, September 18

On Wednesday, Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night continues at Blue Arrow Farm starting at 4 p.m. with a night of classic rock, featuring fan-favorite Naughty Humphrey back by popular demand!

Thursday, September 19

On Thursday, head to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. for their Free Fall Concert Series featuring The DiscoTeks. Enjoy a night of groovy, danceable disco hits!

Friday, September 20

Kick off your evening at 6 p.m. with Jeremy Langdale, who brings his acoustic blend of tunes to the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick). At the same time, Black Cat Bone will be rocking southern favorites over at Tin Barn Brewing.

At 7 p.m., the music continues with the Dylan Doyle Trio performing at Cove Castle Restaurant, while Judith Tulloch and the Storm King Duo, featuring Stephen Franchino on flute, offer a soulful performance at the Last Whisky Bar.

At Blue Arrow Farm, get ready for The Past to take over the stage with their high-energy rock show. The Past delivers a mix of grunge anthems, pop-punk jams, and today’s chart-toppers from the 90s, 2000s, and beyond. It’s a night full of nostalgia and rock that will have you singing along to every hit. Tickets for The Past’s performance can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.