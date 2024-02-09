Educational programs coming to Albert Wisner Public Library

The Albert Wisner Public Library has a variety of programs planned for this month aimed at engaging participants and providing an insight into the world around us.

On Saturday, February 24, at 10 a.m., SUNY Orange Professor Walter Jahn will discuss “Colors in Nature,” a talk on the many colors one can find within the natural world, including why some birds are more colorful than others, why our planet is green, and how living things produce and exhibit different colors.

Also on February 24, at 2 p.m., Raj Pandya, director of the John R. Kirk Planetarium, will discuss the upcoming total solar eclipse, slated to take place on April 8 of this year. The eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Pandya will give a preview of the eclipse, with information on different types of eclipses, including how and why eclipses occur. This program is suitable for ages 8+.

Pandya has a BS in applied physics from RPI and a MS in astronomy from SDSU. He became the director of the John R. Kirk Planetarium and a full-time lecturer in the department of physics and astronomy at SUNY New Paltz in fall 2011. He now teaches introductory and upper level courses in astronomy, and physics. As planetarium director, he develops, organizes, promotes, and presents live planetarium shows for the campus community and the regional public. He is also the faculty advisor of the student astronomy club at New Paltz.

Then on Sunday, February 25, at 2 p.m., Barry Wiesenfeld, Brian Conway, and Sheila Noonan will introduce the Warwick community to the tradition of Irish music, in a program titled, “Music on McFarland: Irish Music in America.” In ancient Ireland, instrumental pieces graced gatherings, featuring traditional instruments like the fiddle and tin whistle. As Irish culture flourished in new lands, Irish-American folk music emerged. Through this program, the speakers will delve into the backstory of this art, share anecdotes, and deliver performances of this musical tradition.

To register for these programs, visit albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, option 4. The library is located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick.