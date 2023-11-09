‘Create Your Own Constellations’ workshop coming in December

AGRISCULPTURE is ringing in this holiday season with its 5th Annual Open Studio + Holiday Shop on Saturday, December 2nd. For the second year in a row, this one-day-only event will feature a special holiday workshop for guests of all ages called “Create Your Own Constellations.”

During the workshop, attendees will have the option to select one or many of the festive steel limited edition stars designed by AGRISCULPTURE to combine and create hanging pendants, group them together as wall décor, or keep one solo in sweet holiday minimalist style. Don’t miss it — last year’s Constellations Collection 2022 completely sold out!

The artist behind AGRISCULPTURE, Amy Lewis Sweetman, is renowned for her welding work with recycled materials — showcasing antique farm equipment found in the Hudson Valley. She is the masterplan designer behind Warwick’s new 10-acre park, “Transformation Trails,” and she is a featured grant recipient artist of the Orange County Arts Council’s 2023 Gala titled “Wonderland” — displaying a new art installation called “Fountains of Wonderland” and debuting her Constellations Collection 2023.

In addition to the all-day workshop event, Sweetman will open the doors of her farm studio to the general public to offer a selection of holiday gifts that are local, handcrafted and literally farm-to-table works of art. As always, there will be a roaring wood fire along with free hot cider and apple cider donuts.

The workshop as well as Open Studio + Holiday Shop is one day only, Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the Sweetman Dairy Farm (17 Route 1A, Warwick).