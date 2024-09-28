Cornerstone Theatre Arts to stage reading of ‘Outside Mullingar’

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will hold a state reading of “Outside Mullingar on Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society (366 Main Street, Goshen). Admission is free.

“Outside Mullingar” is written by award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. The story details the romance of Anthony and Rosemary, neighbors in rural Ireland, who are nearing their middle years. The two characters are described as “an introverted farmer and a woman who is driven to have him at all costs.” The reading is directed by Kevin McDonnell, with assistance from Ken Tschan, and features Joan McCabe, Brittany Pierce-Caiazza, and Joe Gayton.

Visit the Goshen Public Library’s website to register for this presentation of Cornerstone Theatre Arts’ Staged Reading Series: goshenpubliclibrary.org. For more on Cornerstone Theatre Arts, call 845-294-4188 or visit cornerstonetheatrearts.org.