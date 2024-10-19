Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

The stage classic, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” by Oscar Wilde will be performed November 2, 3, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Sunday matinees are November 3, 10, and 17 at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 223 Main Street, Goshen, with a second-floor walk-up. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 845-294-4188 or emailing evelyncornerstone@gmail.com. Tickets are $20.

The production company provided the following description: “First performed on 14 February 1895 at the St James’s Theatre in London, this play is a farcical comedy depicting the tangled affairs of two young men about town who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations, both assuming the name Ernest while wooing the two young women of their affections.”

Directed by Mark Von Oesen, the cast for this show features Cynthia Topps, Stephen D’Ambrosio, Jillian Landsman, Jay Luna, Kevin McDonnell, Sue Mormile, Rebecca Nagle, William O’Dell, and Joe Watts.