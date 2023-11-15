Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present staged reading of ‘Grace & Gloria’ at Goshen Library

The Cornerstone Theatre Arts will once again delight audiences with its staged play reading of “Grace & Gloria” at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society. In this performance, Rebecca Robbins and Sue Mormile play the titular roles, with direction by Evelyn Albino.

The performance will take place on the ground floor space in the library, allowing for accessibility.

The New York Times has described the play as a “sentimental odd couple crowd pleaser with a steady drip of easy laughs.”

The play is described thusly: “Grace is a feisty 90-year-old mountain woman stuck in her ways and determined to die on her own terms until Gloria, a big city transplant, arrives with her do-gooder intentions to ‘help.’ After a somewhat bumpy start where Grace puts Gloria through a crash course into country living, the two women realize they have more to offer each other than meets the eye. At the end of the day, it’s unclear who helps who more, but one thing’s for sure, this unlikely twosome will quickly find their way into your heart.”

The reading will take placed on Saturday, December 9, at 2 p.m. at the Goshen Public Library (366 Main St., Goshen). Admission is free. Reserve a space by calling 845-294-6606.