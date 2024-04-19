Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present ‘Savannah Sipping Society’

“Savannah Sipping Society,” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten will be performed May 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. and May 5, 12, and 19 at 2 p.m. at The Goshen Music Hall (223 Main Street, Goshen). The theater is on a second floor walk-up.

The theater describes the play as a “delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy” in which “four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.”

The play is directed by Evelyn Albino and designed by Victoria Cottone. The cast includes Marianne Cuiffetelli, Cara Dibdin, Carol MacAdam, and Joan McCabe.

Tickets are $20. Reservations can be made by calling 845-294-4188 or emailing info@cornerstonetheatrearts.org.

“Raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say ‘Cheers!’ to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy!”