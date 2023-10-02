Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present Hamlet II (Better Than the Original) in staged reading

Join Cornerstone Theatre Arts for a staged reading of “Hamlet II (Better Than the Original),” by Sam Bobrick.

“Hamlet, but with a happier ending,” explained the theater company in its announcement. “If you’ve had trouble grasping the intent of Shakespeare’s classic endeavor, this should clear it up once and for all. The text remains very true to good old Will’s basic fundamentals.”

This show will be directed by Evelyn Albino and includes some well-known Cornerstone actors.

It will be hosted by and performed at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, located at 366 Main Street, Goshen, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free. Those interested in attending can navigate to the following link to reserve seats: bit.ly/3M8b6kD.